Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (MUI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,675,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,002,000 after acquiring an additional 509,339 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Shares of MUI stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. 18,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,718. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $13.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

