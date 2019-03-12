Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 22,397 Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,397 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.13% of Mallinckrodt worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 32,427 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 98,998 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Shares of MNK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.63. 205,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.21. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $36.65.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $834.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.45 million. Mallinckrodt had a net margin of 65.24% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

