VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.33% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFXF. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/vaneck-vectors-preferred-securities-ex-financials-etf-pfxf-shares-bought-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.