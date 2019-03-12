Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Shares Sold by Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 65,332,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,832,000 after buying an additional 2,325,721 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,981,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,818,000 after buying an additional 1,131,340 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,338,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,912,000 after buying an additional 542,970 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,712,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,200,000 after buying an additional 8,789,176 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 31,441,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,476,000 after buying an additional 1,459,828 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $45.74.

