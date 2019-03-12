VeriCoin (VRC) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00002592 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bittrex. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $87,025.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006391 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025757 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014428 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00145236 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000319 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00020111 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 31,571,504 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

