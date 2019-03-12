VeriME (VME) Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One VeriME token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. During the last week, VeriME has traded down 1% against the US dollar. VeriME has a market cap of $487,590.00 and $166,076.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $659.17 or 0.16885359 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00046756 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00001504 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,067,452 tokens. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

