Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.3% of Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $57.89. 1,754,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,226,292. The stock has a market cap of $234.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 11.87%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.89 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.90.

In related news, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $16,221,239.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,503.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $77,054.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,358.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

