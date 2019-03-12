Veros Price Up 5.3% This Week (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Veros token can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. Veros has a market capitalization of $333,586.00 and approximately $17,878.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veros has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00393216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.01684541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00229303 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004941 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025901 BTC.

About Veros

Veros was first traded on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,184,068 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency. The official website for Veros is vedh.io.

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

