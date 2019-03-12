Vezt Price Tops $0.0206 on Major Exchanges (VZT)

Vezt (CURRENCY:VZT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Vezt token can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and COSS. Vezt has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $143.00 worth of Vezt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vezt has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $653.40 or 0.16706089 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00047418 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00001503 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Vezt Profile

Vezt (CRYPTO:VZT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Vezt’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,923,168 tokens. Vezt’s official Twitter account is @veztinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vezt’s official website is vezt.co. Vezt’s official message board is medium.com/@vezt.

Vezt Token Trading

Vezt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vezt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vezt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vezt using one of the exchanges listed above.

