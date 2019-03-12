Visteon Corp (VC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,654,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 355,185 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Visteon worth $99,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VC. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research set a $110.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Visteon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE:VC opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. Visteon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $139.45.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/visteon-corp-vc-shares-sold-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.