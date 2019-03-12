Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.66. The stock had a trading volume of 48,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,828. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

