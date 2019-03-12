Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,561,000 after purchasing an additional 86,614 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,448,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,969,000 after purchasing an additional 130,792 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,205,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,263,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,249. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $89.47.

