Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,660.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Tesla from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tesla from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.95.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $8.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,488,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.48, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $244.59 and a 1-year high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.22, for a total transaction of $5,843,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,007.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 8,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total value of $2,664,496.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,350 shares of company stock valued at $34,273,066. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

