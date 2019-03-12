Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Takes $290,000 Position in Metlife Inc (MET)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 21.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,114,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,050,000 after purchasing an additional 193,376 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 43.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 110.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 82,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 43,327 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 13.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 41,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Metlife by 12.5% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 40,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Metlife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $118,583.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,503.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Gutierrez acquired 6,400 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,668 shares in the company, valued at $182,238.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Metlife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.06 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.72. 90,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,886,399. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Metlife had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 4th. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

