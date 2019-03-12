Volshares Large Cap ETF (VSL) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Volshares Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.
NYSEARCA:VSL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.01. Volshares Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $25.83.
