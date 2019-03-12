Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Trading Down 5.7%

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) was down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $17.51. Approximately 876,077 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 554,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on VYGR shares. BidaskClub cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.
The company has a market cap of $577.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.58.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.63% and a negative net margin of 648.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 53,888 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 19,883 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VYGR)
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.
