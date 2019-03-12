Walmart Inc (WMT) Position Lifted by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Walmart by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.24. The company had a trading volume of 892,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $289.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.32. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $106.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $137.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.36%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 298,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $27,554,486.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at $308,750,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 724,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $67,189,683.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,183,580 shares in the company, valued at $665,846,030.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,691,600 shares of company stock worth $1,228,693,408. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $113.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Walmart Inc (WMT) Position Lifted by Wealthsource Partners LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/walmart-inc-wmt-position-lifted-by-wealthsource-partners-llc.html.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.