Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Puzo Michael J lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 399.7% in the 4th quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 21,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,169.7% in the 4th quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 41,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 38,482 shares during the period. Fayerweather Charles acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 7,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kidder Stephen W lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 16,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Argus boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Imperial Capital raised Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.84.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $124,178.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,458,203. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,218.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,384 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $97.68 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

