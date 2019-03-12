WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1439 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of WBIY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,169. WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $28.05.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (WBIY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/wbi-power-factor-high-dividend-etf-wbiy-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-14.html.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.