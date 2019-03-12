WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (WBIY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1439 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.
Shares of WBIY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,169. WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $28.05.
Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.