Wedbush Comments on Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 8,513.18%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IDRA. ValuEngine raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Idera Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

IDRA opened at $2.70 on Monday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $17.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Vincent Milano bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $73,835. 20.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology.

