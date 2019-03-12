Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for QCR (QCRH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of QCR (NASDAQ: QCRH) in the last few weeks:

3/9/2019 – QCR was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/7/2019 – QCR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/6/2019 – QCR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

2/28/2019 – QCR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

2/21/2019 – QCR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

2/20/2019 – QCR was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/15/2019 – QCR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

1/30/2019 – QCR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

1/28/2019 – QCR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “QCRH reported adjusted (core) 4Q18 EPS of $0.91, versus consensus of $0.87, due to much higher swap fees than in previous quarters.””

QCRH traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $34.44. 285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,381. The firm has a market cap of $537.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. QCR had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $54.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

In other news, Director Michael Lawrence Peterson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $670,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 251,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,994.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 20,602 shares of company stock worth $690,548 in the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

