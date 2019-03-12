WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 533,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,586 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $126,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on WCG shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. WellCare Health Plans has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.43.

Shares of WCG stock opened at $239.80 on Tuesday. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.32 and a 52-week high of $324.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

