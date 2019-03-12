Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Costco Wholesale (COST)

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $258.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $262.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.56.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock opened at $229.69 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $180.83 and a fifty-two week high of $245.16. The stock has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $151,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total value of $332,107.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,593,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,916 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.