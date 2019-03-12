WeShow Token Price Tops $0.0118 (WET)

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. WeShow Token has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $115,594.00 worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeShow Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges including Cashierest and Coinrail. Over the last week, WeShow Token has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00391432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025831 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.01687530 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00230008 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005042 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025944 BTC.

About WeShow Token

WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,732,931 tokens. WeShow Token’s official message board is blog.naver.com/weshow2018. WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup. WeShow Token’s official website is www.we.show.

WeShow Token Token Trading

WeShow Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeShow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeShow Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeShow Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

