Westrock Co (WRK) Shares Bought by Sapience Investments LLC

Sapience Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,520 shares during the quarter. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 69,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,410,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,795 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 442,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 233,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,999,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 60,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,213. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Westrock had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRK. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Westrock from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

In other Westrock news, Director Currey M. Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ward H. Dickson purchased 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.94 per share, with a total value of $100,351.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

