Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Desjardins also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WPM. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. CSFB lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$29.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.61. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$19.87 and a twelve month high of C$29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.19.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

