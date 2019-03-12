White Pine Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Digi International Inc. (DGII)

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Digi International were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGII. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jon A. Nyland sold 33,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $437,529.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at $871,790.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $553,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,234. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DGII. TheStreet upgraded Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Digi International in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,789. Digi International Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $348.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. Research analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

