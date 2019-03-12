White Pine Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 367.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,966. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $105.97 and a 12-month high of $137.73.

WARNING: “White Pine Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/white-pine-capital-llc-trims-stake-in-ishares-russell-mid-cap-growth-etf-iwp.html.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.