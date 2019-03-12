Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.77. 125,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,599. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1-year low of $134.50 and a 1-year high of $187.91.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.06). Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $166.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $343,668.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.71, for a total transaction of $603,904.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,616.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

