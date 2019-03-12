Wingstop Inc (WING) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.22. Wingstop posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

In other news, insider Lawrence Kruguer sold 1,817 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $121,793.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 123,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,672.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,959 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 316.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 145,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.84. The stock had a trading volume of 390,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,117. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.88. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $75.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

