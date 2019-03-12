Wisepass (PASS) Price Reaches $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

Wisepass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Wisepass has a market capitalization of $98,302.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Wisepass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wisepass has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wisepass token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wisepass alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00387132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.01679440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00227112 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004971 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025881 BTC.

About Wisepass

Wisepass launched on May 31st, 2018. Wisepass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,176,892 tokens. Wisepass’ official website is wisepass.co. The Reddit community for Wisepass is /r/WisePassICO. Wisepass’ official Twitter account is @wisepass_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wisepass Token Trading

Wisepass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wisepass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wisepass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wisepass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wisepass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wisepass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.