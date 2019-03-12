Worthington Industries (WOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Worthington Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director John B. Blystone bought 25,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $916,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 164,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,027,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after purchasing an additional 36,780 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $22,210,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,480,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60,613 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

