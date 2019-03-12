Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Tops $3,904.55 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $2,670.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $3,904.55 or 0.99738888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006376 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025800 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014399 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00145342 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00002523 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000316 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00020497 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin's official website is wbtc.network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

