Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) in a research note released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wright Medical Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Wright Medical Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wright Medical Group to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Wright Medical Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.23.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

Shares of WMGI stock opened at $31.58 on Monday. Wright Medical Group has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $238.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick Fisher sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $248,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance A. Berry sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $206,652.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,582 shares of company stock worth $2,245,838 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,022,000 after buying an additional 96,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,834,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,095,000 after buying an additional 312,947 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group NV operates as a global medical device company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of biologic products. It provides surgical solutions for the foot and ankle market and its products include large joint implants for the hip and knee, extremity implants for the shoulder, elbow, hand, wrist and foot and biologic products, including bone graft substitutes.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.