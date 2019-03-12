XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, 22NW LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,424,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,030,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.38. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $116.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.49.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

