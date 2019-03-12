Yangarra Resources Ltd (YGR) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yangarra Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on YGR. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$8.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE:YGR opened at C$2.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.78 million and a P/E ratio of 9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. Yangarra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.50.

In related news, insider Gurdeep Singh Gill bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,800.00.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company has oil and gas interests in various sections of land located in Central Alberta and Medicine Hat. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

