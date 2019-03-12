Yvon Sylvestre Sells 5,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Yvon Sylvestre sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.50, for a total value of C$292,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,123 shares in the company, valued at C$124,195.50.

Yvon Sylvestre also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, Yvon Sylvestre sold 4,800 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.00, for a total value of C$278,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Yvon Sylvestre sold 967 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.26, for a total value of C$56,337.42.

AEM traded up C$1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$59.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,380. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of C$42.35 and a twelve month high of C$62.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$710.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$675.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.660000004514364 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/yvon-sylvestre-sells-5000-shares-of-agnico-eagle-mines-ltd-aem-stock.html.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.