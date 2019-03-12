Zacks: Analysts Expect Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.83) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). Eiger Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

EIGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas John Dietz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 171.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 138,366 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 39,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,263,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

