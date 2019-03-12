Zacks: Analysts Expect LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Will Post Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings per share of $2.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings of $3.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $10.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.98 to $11.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.54 to $12.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.30). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Dougherty & Co cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.85. 150,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,205. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $77.52 and a 1 year high of $119.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 273,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,759,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,614,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 386,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after buying an additional 37,162 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

