Zacks: Analysts Expect Presidio Inc (PSDO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $668.68 Million

Brokerages expect Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) to announce sales of $668.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Presidio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $660.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $675.23 million. Presidio posted sales of $665.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Presidio will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Presidio.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $767.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.55 million. Presidio had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSDO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Presidio in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Presidio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In other Presidio news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $60,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Presidio by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Presidio by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSDO stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 310,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Presidio has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Presidio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

