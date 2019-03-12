Zacks: Analysts Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to announce sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.40 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $3.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $14.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $15.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.69.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $136,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,820.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $71,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,847.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,615 shares of company stock worth $2,018,879. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,447.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 64,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 60,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $164,721,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 29,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 541,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,892,000 after acquiring an additional 165,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

SWK traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.21. 23,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $161.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

