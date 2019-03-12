Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) will announce sales of $40.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.44 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $44.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $216.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.26 million to $227.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $195.42 million, with estimates ranging from $179.24 million to $213.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $69.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of ENTA stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $104.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,617. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $64.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 7,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $696,137.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,087.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Golumbeski sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total transaction of $961,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,548. 11.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.