Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) to post sales of $6.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.50 million and the highest is $8.80 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 12th.
On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $31.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.70 million to $33.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.32 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $31.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 22,720 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PIRS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.21. 243,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.87. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $7.88.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. It develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
