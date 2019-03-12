Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) to post sales of $6.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.50 million and the highest is $8.80 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $31.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.70 million to $33.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.32 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $31.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 22,720 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PIRS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.21. 243,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.87. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $7.88.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. It develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.