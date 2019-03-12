Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VF Corp (VFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Analysts predict that VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) will announce $3.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for VF’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.23 billion and the lowest is $3.18 billion. VF posted sales of $3.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VF will report full year sales of $13.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.45 billion to $14.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. VF had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price target on VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on VF from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on VF from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

In other VF news, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 24,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $2,137,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,879.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 64,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $5,594,205.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 215,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,509,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,356 shares of company stock valued at $15,204,424. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of VF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,649,000 after acquiring an additional 82,258 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of VF by 74.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 524,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,024,000 after buying an additional 223,767 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of VF by 216.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the third quarter valued at $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. VF has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $97.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.46%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

