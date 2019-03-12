Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) to Post $0.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viacom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.88. Viacom posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Viacom will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viacom.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Viacom by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,037,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,147,000 after purchasing an additional 585,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viacom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,578,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,764,000 after purchasing an additional 265,799 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viacom by 9.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,594,000 after purchasing an additional 612,741 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Viacom by 3,319.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,573,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Viacom by 28.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,482,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAB traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $29.17. 46,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,051,298. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.31. Viacom has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $34.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Viacom’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

