Zacks: Brokerages Expect Matson Inc (MATX) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Matson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Matson posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matson will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Matson.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.44 million. Matson had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $32,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Chun sold 4,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $153,006.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,398 shares of company stock worth $255,366 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Matson by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.20. 158,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,303. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Matson has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $41.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Matson’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matson (MATX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.