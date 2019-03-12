Zacks: Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (LNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the twelve analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s rating score has improved by 3.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $77.70 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

LNG stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.38. The stock had a trading volume of 91,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,370. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

