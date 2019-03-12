Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) to Hold

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

TCMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

TCMD traded down $6.23 on Tuesday, reaching $66.58. The company had a trading volume of 23,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,281. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 237.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.35.

In other news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 3,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $138,258.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $153,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,227 shares of company stock worth $8,482,825. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 622.8% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 415,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,925,000 after acquiring an additional 357,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,601,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,857,000 after buying an additional 250,504 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 142.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after buying an additional 155,289 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 50,481.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 76,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 76,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth about $4,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.