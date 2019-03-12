Zacks Investment Research Lowers ConforMIS (CFMS) to Sell

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

CFMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $3.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConforMIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,500. The company has a market cap of $71.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ConforMIS has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.45 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.08%. On average, analysts expect that ConforMIS will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc bought 560,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in ConforMIS by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConforMIS by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConforMIS by 13.2% in the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 217,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in ConforMIS by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,230,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ConforMIS by 10.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 299,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

