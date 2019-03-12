Zacks Investment Research Lowers Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is an oil and gas company. It focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on XOG. Credit Suisse Group lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Williams Capital set a $9.00 price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.45.

Shares of XOG stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $649.69 million, a PE ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other news, Director Donald L. Evans acquired 40,000 shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 77,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,143,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,895,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,292,000 after buying an additional 888,898 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 404,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 204,760 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

